Early Access Screenings for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Coming to Cinemark Theaters

Cinemark will have early access screenings for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film on Thursday, October 12th, before the official debut on Friday, October 13th. Tickets for Thursday’s showtimes, as well as Private Swiftie Party auditorium rentals and previously scheduled showtimes scheduled through November 5th are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

Taylor Swift added these showtimes so that Swifties could get the chance to watch this captivating concert film on the big screen even sooner than originally planned. Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer said, “Cinemark is elated to welcome Swifties to our theaters for the just-announced early access screenings before the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film officially premieres. The already record-breaking presales prove that music lovers are eager to experience this tour from the shared, immersive environment of our auditoriums, accompanied, of course, by the specially designed cups, popcorn tubs, and mini posters to commemorate the event.”