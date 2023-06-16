Early Weekend Box Office Report: THE FLASH Strikes for $9.7M Domestic Previews, Remains on Track for $60-70M+ Debut

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics

Reports from Warner Bros. have this weekend’s The Flash zipping to $9.7 million from domestic previews, including Monday’s “Fan First” Imax screenings and traditional Thursday previews.

The studio has not officially detailed what portion of that gross came from Thursday alone, though it is safely assumed to be the lion’s share.

Among comparable films, here’s how that early result stands up:

28 percent ahead of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($7.6 million from all previews)

44 percent behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($17.35 million from Thursday)

29 percent ahead of Fast X ($7.5 million from Thursday)

45 percent behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($17.5 million from all previews)

28 percent ahead of Black Adam ($7.6 million from Thursday)

45 percent behind The Batman ($17.6 million from all previews)

25 percent behind Justice League ($13 million from Thursday)

For the weekend, Father’s Day Sunday continues to be a factor worth watching as some backloading to offset the typical frontloaded nature of comic book movies is possible.

Critics’ reviews have been mixed at 67 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes, while the site’s audience score stands at 87 percent approval as of Friday morning.

Overall, The Flash‘s preview grosses position the film far from prior long range expectations and are more in line with final forecasts projecting an opening weekend over $60 million.