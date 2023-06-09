Early Weekend Box Office Report: TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS Earns $8.8M from Domestic Previews

BUMBLEBEE in PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE Present In Association with HASBRO and NEW REPUBLIC PICTURES A di BONAVENTURA PICTURES Production A TOM DESANTO / DON MURPHY Production A BAY FILMS Production “TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS”

Paramount reported this morning that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts scored $8.8 million from domestic previews across Wednesday and Thursday combined, with Thursday screenings alone generating $7.6 million.

Given the double preview night, comparisons are inexact, but with Thursday’s grosses alone Rise of the Beasts exceeded Fast X‘s $7.5 million in Thursday previews last month and Transformers: The Last Knight‘s $5.5 million in summer 2017.

Long range forecasts steadily improved leading up to Beasts‘ release, while bullish industry tracking found an equilibrium point. Prior to this weekend, Paramount Pictures expected a debut in the mid-$50 million range; our final forecasts predict a similar performance.

The big question—and one that remains unanswered for now—is how front-loaded Rise of the Beasts may or may not be. With summer weekdays and fan turnout in play, weekend ratios are likely to skew lower than Fast X despite the latter film—which opened to $67M—likely having a stronger opening weekend overall.

More updates will follow throughout the weekend.