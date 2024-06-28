Early Weekend Estimates: A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE Posts Franchise-High Previews

A Quiet Place: Day One is outpacing its predecessors out of the gate, bringing in an estimated $6.8M from Thursday previews. 2018’s A Quiet Place brought in $4.3M from Thursday previews en route to a $50M opening weekend and $188M domestic run. In 2021, Paramount moved up the release date for A Quiet Place Part II following multiple delays stemming from the onset of the pandemic. The film welcomed audiences back to theaters with $4.8M from Thursday previews and a $47.5M opening weekend, culminating its domestic run with $160M.
The strong Thursday preview figures for A Quiet Place: Day One are ahead of other Q2 2024 hits like 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($6.6M Previews, $58.4M Opening Weekend) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die ($5.675M Previews, $56.5M Opening Weekend). Earlier this week, Boxoffice Pro‘s Forecasting Panel predicted A Quiet Place: Day One would enjoy a franchise-best opening weekend with an opening weekend range of $50-$55M.
A Quiet Place: Day One opens today in 3,707 domestic locations. Internationally, the film debuts in 59 markets, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.
