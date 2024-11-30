EARLY WEEKEND ESTIMATES: A Record Thanksgiving Weekend Within Reach as MOANA 2 on Pace to $215M+ Debut

© 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Moana 2 is on track to becoming the highest 5-day opener of all time at the domestic box office, currently on pace to finish the weekend in the $215 – $220 range.

The animated sequel has now grossed $140M domestically through Friday, with an additional $52.7M coming from a total of 48 overseas markets for a global cume of $192.7M. This result will give Disney the top three opening weekends of the year in North America, alongside Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

France leads all overseas markets with $6.3M, followed by Mexico ($4.4M), the UK ($3.6M), Germany ($3.1M), Italy ($2.8M), South Korea ($2.7M), Brazil ($2.5M), Australia ($2.5M), and the Philippines ($2.2M). China opened on Friday to $1.3M in the second overall spot in the market.

In second place, Universal’s Wicked is pacing to finish its sophomore frame with $118M from the 5-day window and $80.6M from the 3-day weekend. The musical has grossed $262.9M domestically and $358M worldwide over its first ten days of release.

Rounding out the top three is Paramount’s Gladiator II, tracking toward a $45M five-day frame and $31.7M three-day weekend. The sword-and-sandal sequel has grossed a total of $112.8M domestically.