Early Weekend Estimates: FURIOSA and GARFIELD Kick Off the Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

Furiosa. Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Sony’s The Garfield Movie launched their domestic release with Thursday afternoon previews, kicking off what is expected to be a somewhat muted Memorial Day weekend at the box office.

Furiosa began its journey with a $3.5M haul from 3,400+ locations, with previews starting at 3 pm, slightly below the $3.7M earned by its 2015 predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road ($45M opening weekend). Those figures are considerably below the $5M in Thursday preview grosses earned by 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earlier this month ($58M opening weekend). The film is currently performing along the bottom quadrant of our opening weekend forecast, tracking to a $40M+ opening frame.

Sony’s The Garfield Movie brought in $1.925M from 3,243 locations, with previews starting at 2pm. That performance is a slight improvement over last week’s Thursday previews for Paramount’s IF, which got off to a $1.75M start. IF gained significant walk-up business throughout the weekend and finished its opening frame with $33.7M. Garfield‘s start similarly positions its opening weekend to fall in line with the bottom quadrant of our opening range forecast, tracking to a $35M+ opening frame.