Early Weekend Report: Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID Shores Up $10.3M from Domestic Previews

Photo Credits: Disney & Dion Beebe ("The Little Mermaid")

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that The Little Mermaid earned $10.3 million from Thursday’s domestic previews, including $850K from Wednesday’s limited early access screenings.

That registers 47 percent ahead of Aladdin‘s $7 million Thursday-only previews leading into Memorial Day weekend four years ago. It also ranks 7th all time among G- and PG-rated films.

For additional comparison points, last summer’s Minions: The Rise of Gru earned $10.8 million from previews, and 2019’s Toy Story 4 pulled $12 million. Both of those films notably opened deeper into summer.

As for what this figure means toward weekend trajectories, much is still up in the air. Prior forecasts via independent models called for a $130 million-plus four-day opening, while the studio expected over $120 million.

Given the increasingly frontloaded nature of previews, it’s unfair to automatically expect Mermaid will follow the same Thursday-to-Friday pattern as 2019’s Aladdin. That said, mid-range estimates based on Thursday alone still indicate a likely $100 million-plus three-day and $125 million-plus four-day bow.

More bullish models point to higher figures, of course, but it’s very early in the weekend. Initial audience scores are very positive at 95 percent, via Rotten Tomatoes.