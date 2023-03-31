Early Weekend Report: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Rolls $5.6M in Previews, Remains On Course for $30-35M+ Domestic Start

Photo Credits: Paramount ("Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"); Lionsgate ("John Wick: Chapter 4")

Friday: Paramount reports this morning that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves earned $5.6 million from all combined previews entering the weekend, including traditional Thursday shows with various sneak peaks and early access screenings over the previous week and a half.

The studio also details that $4.1 million of the total preview haul came from Thursday alone.

Comparison-wise, Shazam! Fury of the Gods posted $3.4 million two weeks ago while last year’s Uncharted earned $3.7 million going into a holiday weekend (Presidents Day). The former ended up with a $30.1 million weekend, while the latter reached $44 million.

At this time, Dungeons appears to still be on course for a debut north of the studio’s expected $30 million with a shot at $35 million or more. Even the conservative end of that range should be enough to unseat John Wick: Chapter 4 from the top spot this weekend as that pic looks likely to top out around $30 million, give or take, in its second frame.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Honor Among Thieves has very encouraging early marks of 89 percent and 92 percent from critics and audiences, respectively. That should set the film up to expand beyond its core fan base over the weekend and in the weeks ahead, though competition from male-driven holdovers and next week’s family-backed blockbuster, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, remain worth considering.