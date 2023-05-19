Early Weekend Report: FAST X Hauls In $7.5M Domestic Previews, Remains On Track for $58M+ Opening Frame

Photo Credits: Universal ("Fast X")

Friday Morning Update: Universal reports this morning that Fast X scored $7.5 million in domestic previews beginning at 2pm in 3,250 theaters on Thursday.

As the comparison game goes, that registers 5.6 percent ahead of F9‘s $7.1 million back in June 2021 when theatrical re-openings and audience returns to cinemas in the middle of the pandemic were relatively nascent.

More recently, John Wick: Chapter 4 took in $8.9 million from Thursday previews beginning at 3pm back in March, Creed III earned $5.45 million from Wednesday Early Access and Thursday combined, and Black Adam grossed $7.6 million from 4pm Thursday onward shows last October.

Thursday’s result is in line with prior expectations and forecasts, leaving some projection math to be done. Given the earlier start and expected franchise front-loading, an updated range of $58 million to $67 million is in the cards, with likely outcomes on the lower end of that spectrum.

F9 bowed to a $70 million weekend domestically two years ago.

Internationally, the studio has not updated early grosses yet, but the film opens in 84 markets this weekend with 80,000 screens and 25,000 venues in tow. On Wednesday, the film bowed in 12 early markets, including China, Korea, Germany, and France.