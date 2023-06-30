Early Weekend Report: INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Whips Up $7.2M from Thursday’s Domestic Previews

Disney reports that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opened to $7.2 million from Thursday’s domestic previews beginning at 3pm.

Ahead of a long holiday weekend extending into next Tuesday’s Independence Day, it’s still too early to further narrow down what that means for the film’s overall debut. Final forecasts called for a five-day bow north of $80 million.

For comparison, here’s how Indy’s initial results weigh against other preview performances:

4 percent behind Fast X ($7.5 million)

19 percent behind John Wick: Chapter 4 ($8.9 million)

32 percent ahead of Creed III ($5.45 million from early access and Thursday combined)

60 percent behind Jurassic World Dominion ($18 million)

63 percent behind Top Gun: Maverick ($19.26 million from two early access dates and Thursday combined)

60 percent ahead of Ghostbusters: Afterlife ($4.5 million from IMAX sneaks and Thursday combined)

16 percent ahead of No Time to Die ($6.231 from IMAX sneaks and Thursday combined)

Meanwhile, Universal reports that Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken opened to $725K from Thursday previews beginning at 2pm. That’s 70 percent behind Elemental‘s $2.4 million earlier this month and 44 percent ahead of last year’s Paws of Fury ($505K).

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.