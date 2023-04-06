Early Weekend Report: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Scores $31.7M Domestic First Day, $66.4M Global Start

Photo Credits: Universal / Illumination / Nintendo ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie")

Thursday Report: Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo are off to a big start as The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $31.7 million at the domestic box office in its opening day Wednesday, and an overall global debut of $66.4 million.

On the North American front, that opening day is in line with models baked into final forecasts earlier this week. $31.7 million represents the 11th highest Wednesday gross in history, ahead of 2007’s Transformers ($29.1 million, its third day) and just behind Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($32.2 million, its sixth day, landing on Christmas).

For Illumination, and all animated titles, its the second highest Wednesday performance in history as it trailed only Despicable Me 2‘s opening day ($35.0 million) by 9 percent. That sequel opened in the middle of summer 2013.

The studio has significantly increased its expectations now to a $141 million five-day bow, including a projected $92 million three-day upcoming weekend. With that in mind, however, independent projections continue to be more bullish as $150 million-plus over the five-day remains likely. Some models continue pointing to as high as $185 million, as outlined in earlier forecasts.

Also on the domestic side, Amazon Studios’ Air drew $3.272 million for opening day Wednesday. That figure includes $925K from pre-Wednesday Early Access screenings.

On Mario‘s global front, $34.7 million was generated from 44 markets. Leading the charge were Mexico ($5.9 million), UK & Ireland ($4.8 million), China ($4.7 million), Germany ($2.8 million), Spain ($2.2 million), France ($2.0 million), and Italy ($1.4 million).

In Mexico, Mario claimed the biggest opening day ever for an animated film, Universal’s fourth highest of all-time, and the biggest opening day of 2023 so far.

Similarly, it was also the biggest opening day in history for an animated film in Germany, as well as Universal’s all-time best and the second highest opening day of any film since The Rise of Skywalker.

Overall, Mario has claimed the top animated opening day in 11 markets so far. The film will expand to 70 total markets over the coming weekend across more than 20,000 theaters and 70,000 screens.