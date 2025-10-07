Ecuador’s Multicines Opens New Entertainment Center at Gran Piazza Machala

Courtesy of Multicines

Multicines, Ecuador’s leading cinema chain, has officially inaugurated its newest entertainment center at Gran Piazza Machala. Spanning more than 5,000 square feet, the venue integrates a premium cinema, with upscale food offerings, and family activities under one roof.

The new entertainment center features eight auditoriums, seven of which offer VIP lounges with fully reclining seats and personalized in-seat service. Additionally, one movie theater is equipped with 4D E- Motion technology, providing a multi-sensory cinematic experience.

Multicines also introduced Spoiler Food & Drinks, a themed sports bar with a capacity for a hundred guests. Designed to complement the moviegoing experience while standing as an attraction on its own, Spoiler features a curated menu of signature cocktails and contemporary cuisine, making it an ideal venue for social gatherings before or after a film.

The center also includes a modern arcade zone with 36 virtual reality simulators, carnival-style games, sports activities, and a laser tag arena, complemented by a children’s soft playground with climbing walls. The venue also features eight professional-standard bowling lanes, complete with on-lane food and beverage service from Spoiler.