Emagine Chooses Christie 4K RGB Pure Laser Projectors for New Illinois Location

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Christie has announced that Emagine Entertainment has chosen Christie Real|Laser illuminated projectors for its new Batavia, Illinois theater, opening June 1st. Integrity Cinema Systems, the integrator on the project, will install Christie CP4415-RGBs, CP4425-RGBs and dual CP4455-RGBs, plus Mystique Cinema for seamless blending and alignment, for the 94-foot wide Super EMX screen. With the opening of its Batavia location, Emagine will operate 28 cinemas in five states.

Paul Glantz, the co-founder and chairman of Emagine Entertainment, stated, “Enthusiasm is high for watching movies on the big screen again. We’ve seen a resurgence in patronage over the last year, and our goal is to ensure that every one of our guests enjoys the best moviegoing experience possible. Of course, that means delivering exemplary picture and sound quality.”

“Christie has been a valuable technology partner to Emagine for over 20 years, and its RGB pure laser projectors continue to offer our moviegoers an exceptional cinematic experience,” added Anthony LaVerde, the chief executive officer of Emagine. “In our 20+ years of doing business with Christie, they have proven to be an extraordinarily reliable partner to Emagine.”

“We are proud of our long-time collaborative relationship with the Emagine team. As one of the early pioneers in digital cinema standardizing on our solid-performing Solaria projector series, today they continue to lead by offering audiences a premium experience on every screen by choosing Christie Real|Laser Series 4 projectors – the most energy efficient projection solution available on the market,” said Brian Claypool, the executive vice president of cinema at Christie.