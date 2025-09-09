Emagine Entertainment Expands Into Colorado with New Theater in Parker

Image Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment is bringing its first theater to Colorado with the transformation of the former AMC Classic Twenty Mile 10 in Parker. The reimagined Emagine Parker theater is set to open in Spring 2026, offering moviegoers a premium entertainment destination unlike anything currently available in the community.

The newly renovated 32,000 sq ft theater will feature 10 state-of-the-art screens, including two EMX® auditoriums, Emagine’s premium large-format theater that features a massive screen, state-of-the-art 4K projection, and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Guests will enjoy heated recliners in every auditorium, designed for ultimate comfort and relaxation.

As part of Emagine’s signature offerings, the Emagine Parker location will introduce a full bar, a new addition for local moviegoers who will be able to enjoy craft cocktails, beer, and wine alongside their film.

Construction on the renovation will be led by Amcon, a trusted partner, ensuring that every detail of the project delivers the quality and innovation for which the brand is known.

“We are thrilled to bring the Emagine experience to Colorado,” said Jon Goldstein, Partner, Emagine Entertainment. “Parker is a vibrant community, and we look forward to creating a gathering place where friends and families can enjoy movies, entertainment, and hospitality in a truly elevated way.”

“At Emagine, we believe seeing a film should be more than just watching a movie; it should be an experience that combines comfort, technology, and hospitality. With features like heated recliners, immersive EMX® auditoriums, and a full bar, we’re raising the bar for what guests can expect at the theatre,” said Paul Glantz, Chairman and CEO of Emagine Entertainment.