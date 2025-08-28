Emagine Entertainment, Michigan Auto Law, And The Kiefer Foundation Join Forces To Fight Against Distracted Driving

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Emagine Entertainment, Michigan Auto Law, and The Kiefer Foundation have joined forces in a partnership to fight distracted driving with a new public service trailer that will play before every movie at eleven Emagine Theatres across Michigan beginning Friday, August 29, 2025.

The initiative delivers a simple but urgent call to action: “Stay Safe. Stay Focused. Just Drive.” The message urges drivers to put their phones away and avoid distractions behind the wheel to help protect themselves, their families, and everyone on the road.

The new safety trailer builds on Emagine’s long-standing tradition of encouraging guests to silence their phones before each film to eliminate distractions for fellow moviegoers, while extending that reminder where it matters most: behind the wheel.

“At Emagine, we have always encouraged our guests to silence their phones so that everyone can enjoy the movie without distraction,” said Paul Glantz, chairman and CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “Now, with this initiative, we have an opportunity to take that same message and extend it far beyond the theater walls. If we can inspire even one person to put their phone away while driving, we can save lives, and that’s far more important than anything happening on the big screen.”

Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in Michigan and across the nation. Dangerous behaviors like texting, using social media, watching videos, entering GPS information, eating, or even interacting with passengers continue to put lives at risk every day. Studies show cell phones are the number one contributor to crashes. Choosing to put your phone down and focus on driving saves lives.

“Michigan Auto Law attorneys are committed to making our roads safer for everyone – motorists, motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians alike,” said Steve Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law. “Through partnerships like this one, we can reach drivers in meaningful ways, encourage them to make safe choices, and ultimately prevent tragedies before they happen.”

The Kiefer Foundation was established in 2016 by Steve Kiefer in memory of his son, Mitchell, a Michigan State University freshman who was killed by a distracted driver. “Every time we share Mitchell’s story, we hope it reminds drivers that one simple decision, choosing not to use your phone while driving can mean the difference between life and death,” said Kiefer. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to spread that message across Michigan.”

The trailer will be played for movie-goers at the following theatres: Emagine Birch Run, Emagine Canton, Emagine Hartland, Emagine Macomb, Emagine Novi, Emagine Palladium, Emagine Rochester Hills, Emagine Royal Oak, Emagine Saline, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, and The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine.