Emagine Entertainment To Host Annual Juneteenth Celebration To Benefit United Negro College Fund

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Luxury cinema chain Emagine Entertainment is partnering with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to host a special Juneteenth Film Celebration. Two of their Michigan locations—Emagine Royal Oak and The Rivieria Powered by Emagine—will be showing the film School Daze for one week only, beginning on Wednesday, June 19 and running through Wednesday, June 26. The week-long film celebration will kick off at Emagine Royal Oak with a meet and greet event with singer, songwriter, and actress Dawnn Lewis.

Lewis, a supporter of UNCF, will be coming to Emagine Royal Oak to kick off the Juneteenth celebration initiative. A Grammy, BMI, ASCAP, and NAACP-award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress, she is known for her roles playing Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor on the sitcom “A Different World” and Robin Dumars in the sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”.

Tickets to all showings of School Daze, including the opening night Meet & Greet, are $5.00 per person, and net ticket proceeds will benefit the 36th Annual UNCF Detroit Walk for Education. Tickets are on sale now at Emagine-Entertainment.com. Tickets are $5.00 per person with net ticket proceeds to benefit UNCF initiatives.

Various local alumni groups, sororities, and fraternities from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will support the week-long Juneteenth celebration and encourage the purchase of tickets to School Daze.

“Since 1944, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students. We are excited to once again partner with Emagine Entertainment as we continue our yearlong 80th Anniversary celebration as the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. This Juneteenth event will help provide additional exposure for the great work UNCF continues to do to help underrepresented students not only go to college, but get through college,” said Patrice M. Neal, Michigan Area Development Director for UNCF. To learn more about how to support UNCF and its mission, please go to UNCF.org/detroitwalk.

For the past four years, Emagine Entertainment has partnered with UNCF, whose mission it is to create a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that will prepare them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship, and service to our nation.