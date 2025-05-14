End of an Era for Malco Summer Drive-in as Iconic Theater Closes After Nearly 60 Years

Courtesy of Malco Theatres

Memphis-based Malco Theatres announces the closure of their Summer Drive-In. The theater, located on Summer Avenue near I-40, will screen its last round of movies the weekend of May 16th, May 17th, and May 18th.

The iconic theater began as a twin-screen in September 1966. It transitioned to a 3-screen in April 1986, and the 4th screen was added in March 1987. With this shuttering, there will be less than 300 drive-in theaters remaining in the United States.

“We know the Drive-In is beloved by a lot of people, including everyone at Malco” said David Tashie, Malco president and chief operating officer, “and harbors wonderful memories for generations of Memphians. Unfortunately, the location hasn’t been sustainable for a long time, and we’ve come to the end of an era. While it won’t be a drive-in going forward, we are confident that it will be repurposed into a use that will benefit the community.”