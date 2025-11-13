Enjoy the Many Festivatations at Regal to Celebrate the Release of WICKED: FOR GOOD

Courtesy of Regal

All Ozians can rejoicify as the official release date of Wicked: For Good arrives on Friday, November 21. To celebrate, Regal is surrounding this most auspicious date with themed tidings, including the re-release of Wicked on Friday, November 14, and an abundance of movie-related collectibles, foods, beverages, and promotions.

Wicked fans should head to Regal’s Wicked: For Good Promotions Headquarters to discoverate the merch available at theatres nationwide like the limited-edition popcorn music box, Elphaba’s collector combo, Glinda’s collector combo, and a vinyl soundtrack featuring two new original songs from the movie.

Prior to settling into their comfy seats, Regal guests are encouragerized to stop by concessions stands where they will find a curated selection of foods and beverages. Wicked: For Good-inspired snacks include Watermelon Limeade Dippin’ Dots, Drips by Pepsi crafted drinks, and specialty ICEE flavors. Signature cocktails served in Cauldron Cups will be available to adults 21+ at theatres with bar service.

Moviegoers looking to secure mementos by attending Wicked: For Good on opening weekend will receive a double-sided collectible ticket when viewing in IMAX or a beaded friendship bracelet when viewing in ScreenX (while supplies last). Also, when Regal Crown Club members get tickets for the film, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Glinda Wand prop replica.

From November 19-25, Regal guests can also do some good by donating their spare change from ticket and concessions purchases to the Wicked: For Good Round Up, which supports the National 4-H Council. Through 4-H programs, youth members complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement with guidance from adult mentors who encourage them to take on proactive leadership roles.

“Wicked: For Good is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025, and Regal could not be more thrillified!” said Vikki Neil, the head of marketing at Regal. “To elevate the moviegoing experience, Regal has a multitude of theatre exclusive offerings for Wizomaniacs to ensconce themselves in the world of Wicked.”