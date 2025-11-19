Entertainment Food & Beverage Association Names New Directors at San Antonio Expo

Courtesy EF&B

The Entertainment Food & Beverage Association (EF&B), formerly NAC, announced several updates to its board of directors during the annual membership meeting, held September 18, 2025, at the EF&B Concession and Hospitality Expo in San Antonio, Texas.

Following recommendations from the nominating committee, chaired by Denise de Zutter, the proposed slate of officers and directors was unanimously approved. The newly elected and returning board members include:

Executive Leadership:

Rob Novak, Marcus Theatres – Board Chair (two-year term)

Shelly Olesen, C. Cretors and Company – President (two-year term)

George Raub IV, IVision Hospitality – President-Elect (two-year term)

Chris Boutin, Cineplex Entertainment – Treasurer (first term)

Marianne Abiaad, Royal Corporation – Vice President (first term)

Brian Biehn, PretzelHaus Bakery – Vice President (fourth term)

Rob Lehman, Santikos Entertainment – Vice President (third term)

Patrick Miccalizi, Harbor Lights Entertainment, Inc. – Vice President (third term)

Directors:

Jennifer Clark, The Hershey Company (second term)

Kim Cook-Sorano, Snapco (second term)

Brittany Drennan, PepsiCo (second term)

David Haywood, Cinemark (third term)

Ben Hoskins, Vistar/Performance Food Group, Inc. (first term)

Matt Kopp, Vivian Company (second term)

Joe Masher, Bow Tie Cinemas (second term)

Chris McMillin, Snapco – (first term)

Dante Reesman, Emagine Entertainment, Inc. (first term)

Mike Shum, Gold Medal Products (third term)

Nels Storm, AMC Theatres (first term)

Ryan Timm, The Coca-Cola Company (first term)

Matt Willard, Regal Entertainment Group (third term)

EF&B also recognized and expressed its appreciation to Denise de Zutter, retiring Chairman of the Board, honoring her outstanding leadership and years of dedicated service to the Association.

In addition, EF&B extends sincere thanks to the following outgoing Board Members for their contributions and commitment: