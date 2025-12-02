Epic Theatres Opens the First 4D E-Motion Theater In the United States

Image courtesy: Lumma

Moviegoers at Epic Theatres’ West Volusia, Florida location will now be able to watch a movie augmented by Lumma’s 4D E-Motion immersive seating. Lumma’s 4D E-Motion technology is featured in more than 75 theaters worldwide, with Epic’s West Volusia location being the first in the United States.

4D E-Motion offers a unique cinematic experience allowing movie goers to feel like effects like wind, water, vibration, scents, air shots and other effects, perfectly synchronized with the one screen action.

“Epic Theatres is thrilled to partner with Lumma to introduce our very first 4D E-Motion auditorium experience,” said Joe DeMarsh, vice president of Epic Theatres. “This cutting-edge technology will take moviegoing to the next level and we are proud to bring it to our Central Florida audiences. With blockbuster titles like Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash, there’s no better way to launch this immersive cinematic experience.”

“The LUMMA company is honored to be introducing our first 4D E-Motion in the U.S. with Joe DeMarshand the Epic Theatres team at one of their premier theatres in Deltona, FL,” said Rolando B Rodriguez, partner and board member at LUMMA 4D E-Motion. “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner company, theatre project, and holiday movie going timing to launch our first location within the U.S., especially in the terrific and growing Deltona marketplace. While our 4D E-Motion is very well recognized in numerous successful operations in Europe, Central & South America for over 10 years and is currently entering new marketplaces across the world. We see entering the U.S. marketplace as a major milestone for our company, as we look forward to partnering with many companies in the U.S. in the near future and expanding our presence with our world class recognized products.”

Audiences visiting Epic Theatres of West Volusia through the rest of 2025 can enjoy movies such as Zootopia 2, Wicked: For Good, and Avatar: Fire and Ash in thrilling 4D E-Motion. Epic Theatres of West Volusia is also delighted to announce these additional upgrades coming to their location: