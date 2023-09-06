Ernesto Espinosa to Receive LATAM Distributor of the Year Award at ShowEast

Ernesto Espinosa, courtesy of ShowEast

Ernesto Espinosa, the managing director of Universal Pictures International (UPI) Mexico will receive this year’s LATAM Distributor of the Year Award at ShowEast as a part of the International Awards Luncheon on Monday, October 23rd at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Ernesto has been managing director of UPI Mexico since 2007 when the company started its operations in the territory. With over 18 years of experience in film distribution and marketing, Ernesto has launched over 650 films in Mexico and LATAM. That includes 7 of the all-time box office top 20 films in Mexico, as well as the 2nd most successful Mexican local production.

In August of 2021, Ernesto’s role was expanded to supervise Latin America. During this time, the region has had huge successes with such titles as The Black Phone; currently the 2nd highest-grossing original horror film of all time in the region; Super Mario Bros, Universal’s film with the highest number of admissions in the region, and most recently Oppenheimer, which is Christopher Nolan’s highest grossing original film in Latin America.

Originally from Mexico City, Ernesto Espinosa began his career in Buena Vista Columbia TriStar Films as coordinator of publicity, promotions, and media. He was appointed marketing director 2 years later. Ernesto exited the company in 2000 to take over the family business outside the film industry. He graduated with a B.A. degree in communications in 1995 and later obtained his MBA.

“ShowEast is thrilled to honor Ernesto with this year’s LATAM Distributor of the Year award,” said Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group. “He has brilliantly managed the distribution of the Universal slate in the LATAM region. We congratulate him on this richly deserved honor.”