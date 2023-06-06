EVO Entertainment Group Selects GDC Enterprise Software

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) announced today that EVO Entertainment Group will deploy GDC’s cinema enterprise software, including TMS Theatre Management System, CMS Central Management Enterprise Software, and NOC Network Operation Center. The five-year agreement for the software suite includes installing TMS-2000 at all EVO Entertainment Group’s current and future sites across their family of brands (EVO Entertainment, EVO Cinemas, Times Square Grand Slam and ShowBiz Cinemas). The CMS-3000 web-based Central Management Enterprise Software will be installed at EVO’s Data Center in Plano, Texas, with the Network Operations Center software to be deployed at the end of the year.

“Our enterprise software was developed from our over 20-year knowledge of digital cinema and constant working with our industry partners, such as EVO Entertainment,” said Annie Wang the president of GDC Technology USA. “The deployment of our entire suite will provide them with technology ahead of its time, solving operational issues with automation designed for today’s and tomorrow’s digital cinema world.”

“EVO is committed to providing our guests with an elevated entertainment experience,” said Darren Little, the director of presentation at EVO Entertainment Group. “We rely on our vendor partners, such as GDC to provide innovative technologies to deliver differentiated entertainment experiences in the communities we serve. GDC’s enterprise software was selected for its user-friendly user interface and US-based support team’s reputation for providing outstanding technical and customer services, along with the ease of operation and labor-savings.”