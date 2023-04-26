EVO Entertainment Partners with IMAX on Eight New IMAX Locations

Image Courtesy of EVO Entertainment Group and 5G Studio Collaborative

EVO Entertainment Group (EVO) and IMAX Corporation have agreed to install eight new IMAX with Laser systems. EVO will bring seven new IMAX systems to Texas, including Houston and Austin, and one to Florida. The new systems are expected to begin opening in the third quarter of 2023.

IMAX’s latest agreement with EVO Entertainment Group represents the company’s most significant expansion into new locations with a new partner in North America since 2013. The announcement was unveiled today during the annual CinemaCon 2023 exhibition conference, held in Las Vegas.

Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group was founded in 2014 by chief executive officer Mitch Roberts with the vision of reinventing and enhancing the movie-going experience and has since evolved into creating differentiated entertainment destinations and experiences that encompass movie theaters, bowling, high-tech arcades, dining, and unique attractions.

With the new partnership, IMAX has now signed agreements for 63 new or upgraded IMAX systems around the world in 2023 to date — more than in the entirety of 2022. EVO’s upcoming IMAX locations include EVO Entertainment Kyle, EVO Entertainment Hutto (opening 2024), EVO Cinemas Creekside, EVO Cinemas Belterra, ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown, ShowBiz Cinemas Homestead, ShowBiz Cinemas Liberty Lakes, and ShowBiz Cinemas Waxahachie.

“As we continue to expand, we remain committed to being at the forefront of cutting-edge spaces,” said Mitch Roberts, the chief executive officer of EVO Entertainment Group. “This partnership with IMAX allows us to further enhance our state-of-the-art facilities and provide our guests with the ultimate movie-going experience. We are excited to bring IMAX with Laser to our venues and look forward to elevating the standard for cinematic experiences.”

“EVO is bringing fresh energy to the exhibition landscape in Texas and beyond and we are very excited to be in business with such a forward-thinking, innovative partner committed to offering audiences premium entertainment experiences,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “The fact that IMAX is driving significant network growth with new partners in even our most penetrated market of North America speaks to the remarkable momentum across our business right now.”