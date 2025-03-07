Exhibition on Screen Brings DAWN OF IMPRESSIONISM: PARIS, 1874 to U.K. Cinemas

Photo courtesy Exhibition on Screen

Event cinema producer Exhibition On Screen invites cinema goers to discover the origins of Impressionism with Dawn of Impressionism: Paris, 1874, which provides a look at the 1874 exhibition which saw the birth of the art movement. Dawn of Impressionism: Paris, 1874 is screening at UK cinemas nationwide from Tuesday 18th March 2025.

Told through the words of those who witnessed the birth of Impressionism—the artists, their contemporaries, art critics, writers, and commentators of the time—the film reveals the political and social shifts which sparked their new approach to art, which culminated in a radical exhibition on April 15, 1874 that has since taken on legendary status as the birth of the French art movement.

150 years later, the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC have revisited this historic event in a major exhibition spanning the Atlantic. Exhibition On Screen brings these stunning exhibitions and the story behind them to cinemas with Dawn of Impressionism: Paris, 1874, which includes groundbreaking works from Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Berthe Morisot, Édouard Manet, Henri Fantin-Latour, Eugène Boudin, Frédéric Bazille, Étienne-Prosper Berne-Bellecour, and Auguste Lançon.