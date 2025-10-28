Exhibitors Join Folds of Honor for ‘Broad Stripes & Bright Stars’ Campaign

Courtesy of Folds of Honor

Movie theaters and members of the cinema industry are joining forces to offer “cinematic support for veterans and first responders” during the month of November. In its second year, Broad Stripes & Bright Stars raises money to grant scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military and first responders. The program, which partners the nonprofit Folds of Honor and cinema marketing agency FilmFrog, launches November 1st and runs during National Veterans & Military Families Month.

Proceeds from the Broad Stripes & Bright Stars food and drink combos at participating theaters will benefit Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has provided nearly 73,000 scholarships valued at about $340 million. A total of 91 percent of every dollar the organization spends supports the scholarship program.

Additionally, select INDY Cinema group locations will offer patrons the opportunity to make additional donations while purchasing tickets all month long, including Carolina Cinemas (NC), Cinema Lab (NJ & CO), Festival Theaters (CA), The Lyric (CO), Penn Cinema (DE and PA), Seneca Starvue Theater (OH), Warehouse Cinemas (MD), Yosemite Cinema (CA).

In total, 102 theaters across 24 states will participate in the annual program either all month, Veterans weekend or Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Additional participating theaters include Cinergy (Veterans weekend), Eagle Theaters (Veterans weekend), Emagine (Veterans Day), FatCats (Veterans weekend), Hometown Cinemas (All November), Maya Cinemas (Veterans weekend), Premiere Cinemas (all November), Spotlight Theaters (Veterans Day).

“We are again grateful to movie theaters, members of the cinema industry, FilmFrog and patriotic moviegoers for supporting our recipients,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, the founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Broad Stripes & Bright Stars allows movie fans to watch a great picture, buy terrific food and help provide a life-changing education. You can have a great time and know you’re helping the families of military service members and first responders who have sacrificed so much.”

“At INDY, we believe cinema has the power to bring communities together, and with that power comes the opportunity to give back,” said INDY Cinema Group CEO Ian Brown. “Our partnership with FilmFrog on the Folds of Honor campaign is a perfect example of how technology and storytelling can unite for a greater purpose. By making it effortless for moviegoers to support the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders, we’re helping exhibitors turn every ticket purchase into a meaningful act of gratitude.”

“Going to the movies is a favorite past time for American families, and no families are more deserving of our support than those of fallen and disabled military and first responders,” said FilmFrog Founder and CEO Brandon Jones. “The work that Folds of Honor does for these families is inspiring, and this November, all of us can support them by doing something that we already love to do: simply going to the movies.”