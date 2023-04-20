Fandango 2023 Study: SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE is Most Anticipated Summer Movie

Image courtesy: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Marvel.

Fandango, the online movie ticketing service, announced Monday the results of its 2023 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was voted the most anticipated movie of 2023 in a previous Fandango moviegoer survey, moviegoers said their top 10 most anticipated summer movies are:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One The Flash Transformers: Rise of the Beasts The Little Mermaid Fast X Barbie Oppenheimer Haunted Mansion Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Surveying more than 6,000 ticket buyers, Fandango also revealed:

86% of moviegoers said they plan to see more movies on the big screen this summer compared to last year.

81% plan to see three or more movies in theaters.

89% say they are excited that this summer will have more movies coming to theaters than in previous years.

68% say they like to spend time with family and/or friends at the movies during the summer.

61% say that going to the movies is a favorite summer activity.

84% said that seeing a film in a premium format makes the moviegoing experience better.

94% say they purchased concessions during their trips to the theaters over the past year.

80% of those surveyed expressed interest in purchasing discounted tickets for less popular showtimes, including 85% of moviegoers ages 18-34.

Fandango’s moviegoer study was conducted during February and March 2023, surveying more than 6,000 moviegoers who bought a ticket with Fandango since January 2022.

“With a blockbuster slate of summer movies, fans are eager to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen, as well as new original films, in the unmatched setting of a movie theater, with engaged fans, their favorite concessions and the best sound and visuals available,” Fandango Ticketing’s Senior Vice President Jerramy Hainline said in a press release.

“Our moviegoing study shows that fans are committed to the theatrical experience, and we look forward to working with our exhibition partners this summer to help consumers find a wide variety of movies at their favorite local theaters.”

The full 15-page study can be found below: