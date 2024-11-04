Fandango 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey Reveals What Fans Want to See in Theaters

November 04 2024
Fandango has announced the results of its 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey today, with many exciting new releases heading to theaters for fans to enjoy. In a survey of more than 2,000 ticket buyers, Fandango found that over 80% of moviegoers are planning to watch at least one film in theaters during this festive time of year. According to Fandango’s latest survey, nearly 65% of moviegoers interested in seeing both Wicked and Gladiator II, saying they would like to see a “double feature” during the opening weekend in theaters. The final results from Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey are below. 

Top 10 Most Anticipated Theatrical Movies:

  • Wicked
  • Gladiator II
  • Moana 2
  • Nosferatu
  • The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
  • Red One
  • Kraven the Hunter
  • Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Here
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Moviegoers were also asked questions about their favorite Thanksgiving and Christmas titles. The results included: 

Top 10 Favorite Thanksgiving Movies:

  • Planes, Trains & Automobiles
  • Knives Out
  • Addams Family Values
  • Grumpy Old Men
  • The Fantastic Mr. Fox
  • Home for the Holidays
  • Scent of a Woman
  • Thanksgiving
  • Soul Food
  • Hannah and Her Sisters

Top 10 Favorite Christmas Movies:

  • Elf
  • Home Alone
  • National Lampoons’ Christmas Vacation
  • The Grinch
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • A Christmas Story
  • It’s a Wonderful Life
  • The Santa Clause
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • Miracle on 34th Street
