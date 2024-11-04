Fandango 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey Reveals What Fans Want to See in Theaters

Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango has announced the results of its 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey today, with many exciting new releases heading to theaters for fans to enjoy. In a survey of more than 2,000 ticket buyers, Fandango found that over 80% of moviegoers are planning to watch at least one film in theaters during this festive time of year. According to Fandango’s latest survey, nearly 65% of moviegoers interested in seeing both Wicked and Gladiator II, saying they would like to see a “double feature” during the opening weekend in theaters. The final results from Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey are below.

Top 10 Most Anticipated Theatrical Movies:

Wicked

Gladiator II

Moana 2

Nosferatu

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Red One

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Here

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Moviegoers were also asked questions about their favorite Thanksgiving and Christmas titles. The results included:

Top 10 Favorite Thanksgiving Movies:

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Knives Out

Addams Family Values

Grumpy Old Men

The Fantastic Mr. Fox

Home for the Holidays

Scent of a Woman

Thanksgiving

Soul Food

Hannah and Her Sisters

Top 10 Favorite Christmas Movies: