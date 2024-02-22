Fandango Advance Ticket Sales of DUNE: PART TWO Doubles Predecessor

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Fandango announced today that Dune: Part Two has sold twice as many advance tickets compared to its predecessor, 2021’s Dune, at the same point in the sales cycle. Voted one of the top films in Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters March 1st from visionary director Denis Villeneuve. Dune: Part Two is on track to be Villeneuve’s biggest pre-seller to date on Fandango, outpacing the advance ticket sales of his previous blockbuster hits Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Arrival, at the same point in their sales cycles.

In pandemic year 2021, Dune still managed to generate a considerable box office haul with $108.3M domestic and $402M worldwide. The film was reissued this year domestically in IMAX, bringing in an additional $570K, with the 2024 international re-release generating $31.1M, for a film total to date of $108.8M domestic and $433.7M global.

“Dune: Part Two is already proving to be a cinematic force, with strong ticket pre-sales, surpassing its predecessor and pacing to be Denis Villeneuve’s largest pre-seller to date,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “The excitement surrounding this film is impressive, as we gear up for the biggest opening of 2024 to date.”