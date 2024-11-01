Fandango and E! News Partner to Livestream the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of Universal Pictures’ WICKED

Photo by Giles Keyte, courtesy of Universal Pictures

Fandango and E! News announced today that they have joined forces to give fans a front row seat to an immersive livestream of the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Universal Pictures’ Wicked on November 9th from 4pm to 6pm PT/ 7pm to 9pm ET. The livestream will be broadcast across E! News’ digital platforms, Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes video and social platforms aimed at a combined audience of more than 100 million entertainment fans.

E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall, the latter of whom is also a new contributor to Fandango, will provide fans a unique VIP viewing experience of the Wicked premiere’s red carpet with live celebrity interviews, exclusive movie clips and in-depth coverage of the biggest stories surrounding the film. Additionally, the E! CreatorCam with E! News The Rundown’s” Erin Lim Rhodes will be live on TikTok and Instagram, providing fans with an interactive front-row seat to all the red-carpet action. Fans can tune in to the co-hosted live stream across a vast portfolio of digital, social, and broadcast platforms, including Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, E! Online, E! News and the E! News App, Access Hollywood, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

“Both Fandango and E! News provide fans with unparalleled perspectives and access to the biggest events in entertainment and we’re excited to be working together to bring the magic of the Wicked Los Angeles red carpet premiere directly to audiences everywhere,” said Will McIntosh, the president of Fandango. “Through the livestream, we’re not just sharing what will be a magical moment in movie history but we’re also creating a new way for fans to engage with actors from the film, while offering one-click access to secure tickets for what is sure to be the biggest big-screen spectacle of the season.”



“The ‘E! News’ brand has long been the authority on pop culture and coupled with Fandango’s movie expertise is the perfect partnership to bring the glitz and glamor of the Wicked Los Angeles red carpet premiere to movie fans everywhere,” said Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News. “By harnessing the power of our collective platforms, we will bring our audience the charm of Wicked to life through our multi-faceted, exclusive livestream event.”