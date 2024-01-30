Fandango and IMAX Announce New Multi-Year Digital Ticketing Partnership

Fandango and IMAX Corporation have announced a new multi-year agreement for Fandango to continue to serve as the exclusive ticketing partner for IMAX digital platforms in the United States. Under the agreement, Fandango and IMAX will collaborate on ticketing products and features across IMAX.com, the IMAX app, and Fandango platforms to enhance the user experience and ease of discovery for moviegoers seeking The IMAX Experience. The new agreement will provide users with faster mobile ticketing, higher film title sorting functionality, reserved seating, social ticketing, mobile payment technologies, and more.

2023 was the highest grossing year ever for IMAX at the North American box office, and the company delivered over $1 billion at the global box office for only the third time in its history. Over one million Fandango customers purchased IMAX tickets in 2023 with the ticketing service selling more than 30% of the IMAX domestic gross box office for Oppenheimer during opening weekend, and over 25% for the film’s full theatrical run.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with IMAX, allowing Fandango to enhance the moviegoing experience for millions of our customers across the nation,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “This renewed agreement reinforces our dedication to providing the best theatrical experiences and bringing the magical world of cinema closer to the hearts of movie lovers.”

“Moviegoers nationwide continue to show a growing preference for IMAX, with the Company delivering its best year ever at the Domestic box office in 2023,” said Mark Welton, the global president of IMAX Theatres. “Through this partnership with Fandango, we will continue to explore new, innovative ways for our fans to access IMAX and ensure that IMAX is the most premium, advanced way to experience cinema from the time you buy your ticket.”