Fandango and IMAX Fan Screenings for Marvel Studios’ THUNDERBOLTS* Headed to 10 Cities Across the Nation

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2025 MARVEL.

Fandango and IMAX fan screenings for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* will be held on April 22nd in IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Austin. Complimentary tickets are available at Fandango now, on a first-come, first-served basis.

In Thunderbolts* Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a trap, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, with David Harbour, with Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film is directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Kevin Feige.Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* releases nationwide on May 2nd. Advance tickets are available wherever tickets are sold.