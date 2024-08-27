Fandango and Regal Expand Multi-Year Agreement and Announce New Offerings

Fandango and Regal announced today a new, expanded multi-year relationship. Building on the success of their decades-long ticketing partnership, the new phase of the collaboration will include new service offerings aimed to enhance the moviegoing experience for Regal customers and drive additional theater attendance.

Fandango and Regal will join forces to offer movie studios and other advertisers an opportunity to reach the two companies’ combined audience of more than 50 million entertainment consumers per month. Led by Fandango’s sponsorship and ad sales team, advertisers will now be able to access Regal’s vast digital footprint, in addition to Fandango’s extensive digital network, which includes Fandango’s ticketing platform, Rotten Tomatoes, and Fandango at Home.

To sweeten its offering to Regal customers, Fandango will soon enable moviegoers to pre-order concessions through Fandango’s mobile app and website before arriving at the theater. Fandango and Regal will also be working together to offer exclusive movie ticket and collectible bundles, delivering special-edition memorabilia to entertainment fans tied to their favorite movies, characters and franchises.

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding relationship with Regal, by delivering exciting new ticketing offerings to Regal customers and industry-leading advertising solutions for studios and brands looking to reach our massive, combined audience of moviegoers,” said Will McIntosh, the president of Fandango. “With Regal, we share a passion for and commitment to the cinematic experience and driving industry growth, and together I believe we’ll accomplish great things for moviegoers and industry partners alike.”

“In this new, expanded relationship with Fandango, it was important for both of our companies to find new ways to enhance the moviegoing experience for our guests and drive theater attendance further for the industry,” said John Curry, the senior vice president of commercial with Regal. “We’re already working on some exciting new ticketing, ecommerce and advertising initiatives and look forward to bringing them to market soon.”