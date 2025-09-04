Fandango and TikTok Team up to Launch TikTok’s First-Ever Movie Ticketing Integration

Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango and TikTok announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that gives entertainment fans the ability to go from movie discovery to ticket purchase directly within the TikTok app. The collaboration marks TikTok’s first-ever movie ticketing integration powered by TikTok Spotlight, with Fandango as the sole launch partner.

Movie fans on TikTok can purchase tickets today on select theatrical titles, starting with Disney’s highly anticipated Tron: Ares, debuting in theaters on October 10th. TikTok has become a leading destination for entertainment discovery, with a thriving #FilmTok and #MovieTok community connecting over a shared love of film.

According to Fandango, nearly 50% of US TikTok users have discovered a new movie coming to theaters on the platform and 36% are inspired to take action, which is now easier than ever thanks to this integration. On movie-related in-app hubs with content like reviews, fan theories, and behind the scenes snippets, fans will see a ‘Get Tickets’ button that seamlessly connects them to Fandango’s ticketing flow. From there, users can quickly select seats and purchase tickets.

“At Fandango, our mission has always been to connect fans with the movies they love, wherever they are,” said Claire Ripsteen, the senior vice president of marketing and partnerships at Fandango. “This partnership with TikTok is a powerful step in meeting audiences in their daily digital lives, making it easier to turn the excitement of discovering a movie into the instant gratification of securing your tickets in advance, with no lines, and no waiting. We’re thrilled to launch with Tron: Ares and look forward to bringing this experience to more titles soon.”

“This Fandango integration seamlessly connects the magic of discovery on TikTok with real- world moviegoing, offering our passionate FilmTok community an effortless way to turn inspiration into immediate action.” said Isaac Bess, the global head of distribution partnerships at TikTok. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Fandango on our first movie ticketing integration powered by TikTok Spotlight, enhancing fan engagement and giving audiences a seamless path from discovery to the big screen.”

From a recent Fandango survey of more than 2,000 ticket buyers, Tron: Ares was voted the #1 most anticipated Fall movie.