Fandango Debuts Ticket and a Tee Pack to Celebrate DESPICABLE ME 4

Courtesy of Fandango

Celebrating the theatrical release of Despicable Me 4, Fandango has launched its first “Ticket and a Tee” pack, offering a ticket to see Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 in theaters, plus a “Team USA” Minions T-Shirt ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. This exclusive package is available for purchase while supplies last and provides fans with two unique codes they can use to redeem their ticket at participating theaters nationwide and to obtain the t-shirt.

In Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers, Despicable Me 4 was voted the #3 most anticipated summer movie.