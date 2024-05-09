Fandango Enhances Ticketing Platform, Allowing Moviegoers to Pre-Order Concessions with Advance Ticket Purchases

Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango has announced today that its ticketing platform has launched a new feature that enables moviegoers to pre-order concessions along with their advance ticket purchase. The new functionality is rolling out first with AMC Theatres, with more exhibitors to follow.

Fandango’s new pre-order concessions feature gives moviegoers the opportunity to browse a wide array of food and beverage options available on the AMC menu and place their orders in advance, either at the time of their ticket purchase or closer to the movie showtime. Moviegoers can also make multiple purchases tied to their ticket purchase and even invite their guests to make purchases. Upon arrival at the theater, moviegoers can skip the lines and head straight to the designated pickup area to collect their pre-ordered items. Guests at AMC Dine-In locations can have their selections brought directly to their seats. As an added benefit for AMC Stubs members, they can now earn and redeem benefits for concessions on Fandango.

According to Fandango’s recently released 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of more than 6000 moviegoers, 96% of the general ticket buyers surveyed confirmed they purchased concessions at the theater in the past year. As concessions are an integral part of the theatrical experience, pre-ordering concessions is on the rise with 1 in 4 general ticket buyers claiming that they have tried it in the past, and 97% expressing satisfaction with their experience.

In the coming months, the company plans to expand its concessions offerings to more exhibitors, large and small, enabling millions of moviegoers the opportunity to pre-order their tickets and favorite concessions all in one place.

“We are excited to collaborate with AMC Theatres to bring these exciting new concessions offering to our users,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “At Fandango, our goal is to super-serve consumers with all their moviegoing needs, and launching the ability to pre-order concessions on our platform is another important step to bring even more convenience and joy to moviegoers.”

“This is a great advancement for Fandango users and AMC patrons. Moviegoers routinely take advantage of the opportunity to preorder their favorite AMC food and drink selections through the AMC mobile app and website. We are thrilled that our guests now have this option through the Fandango platform,” said Ellen Copaken, the senior vice president of marketing at AMC Theatres. “We’re also very excited about the ability of AMC Stubs members to earn and use loyalty benefits for concessions on Fandango, as they already do for tickets. This is another wonderful membership perk for our many AMC Stubs members who utilize the Fandango ticketing platform.”