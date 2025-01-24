Fandango Introduces Round-up Fundraising Feature to Support Great Futures for America’s Youth

Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango has announced the launch of a new ’round-up’ feature that will allow users to round up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the balance to community philanthropic organizations. Over the next year, Fandango will raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help further the organization’s mission of empowering young people to reach their full potential, while also creating moviegoing experiences and screening events that benefit Boys & Girls Club members. Every year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves more than 3 million kids and teens in communities nationwide by providing safe spaces, mentorship, and life-enhancing programs.

In addition to donating funds raised through its Round-Up feature to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Fandango plans to give Boys & Girls Clubs of America access to free moviegoing experiences throughout the year and host multiple movie screening events across the country.

Fandango’s round-up fundraising initiative represents the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and harnessing the collective power of entertainment for good. The round-up feature is available now on Fandango’s website and mobile app.

“We are excited to give Fandango users a new way to make a positive impact in our communities through their passion for movies, whether they’re rounding-up their ticket purchase for an award-contending indie film or the next blockbuster,” said Will McIntosh, the president of Fandango. “By collaborating with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’ll not only be able to support the critical work they do in providing safe spaces for millions of young people, we also hope to bring the joy of moviegoing to thousands of Club members over the next year and perhaps even inspire the next generation of filmmakers.”

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we wholeheartedly believe in the boundless potential of every young person,” said Chad Hartman, the national vice president of corporate partnerships and engagement. “Fandango’s round-up program offers moviegoers a simple yet impactful way to become active participants in the village that nurtures the growth and success of America’s youth. By rounding up their ticket purchases, moviegoers directly empower our Clubs to provide vital programs and services that unlock the incredible potential within each child.”