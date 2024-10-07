Fandango Pilots New Movie Ticket Membership Program Fandango Fanclub

Fandango announced today that it is piloting a new monthly membership program, Fandango FanClub, to reward moviegoers with new savings on movie ticket purchases and more. Starting today, anyone who purchases a ticket on Fandango will be presented with an offer to unlock savings with FanClub. For a monthly fee of $9.99, FanClub members will receive one $10 movie ticket promo code per month and waived convenience fees on all ticket purchases, with more perks, such as early access to special bundles and offers planned for the coming months. Ticket purchasers who join FanClub will receive a limited time offer of two free movie tickets to use on any format after the 7-day free trial. The promotional movie tickets will be delivered to FanClub members via email once their membership benefits kick in and will be good to use for up to 30 days from the issue date.

With Fandango FanClub, members will continue to earn FanRewards, Fandango’s free loyalty program which awards Fandango account holders with a $5 promo code for every four tickets purchased, which can be used towards a future movie ticket purchase on Fandango or on-demand viewing on Fandango at Home. In addition, FanClub members can double-up on their rewards, as they will continue to be able to earn eligible theater points at participating theaters by linking their accounts to those programs.

Fandango remains committed to increasing moviegoing and providing increased value for fans to experience movies the way they were intended to be seen, on the big screen. Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of more than 6,000 moviegoers revealed that discounts and loyalty programs are the biggest drivers for motivating moviegoers to go to the movies more often, with both free and paid rewards programs being essential components. According to the study, 83% of moviegoers surveyed belong to a free loyalty program. A third said they belonged to a paid program, citing discounts and special offers on movie tickets being the top motivator, with the second driver being the ability to earn and redeem points.

“At Fandango, we are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to deliver more value, convenience and fun to moviegoers,” said Amanda Norvell, the senior vice president of direct-to-consumer services at Fandango. “To offer even more savings and perks to Fandango customers, the FanClub membership will be additive to our existing free FanRewards program, as well as the benefits earned by linking a Fandango account with participating theater rewards programs. It’s truly a win-win proposition.”