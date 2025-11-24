Fandango Round Up Raises Over $2.5M for BGCA and Adds Academy Museum as Seasonal Partner

Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango announced today that its Round Up feature has raised more than $2.5 million from moviegoers who opted to round their ticket purchases to the nearest dollar in support of community-driven philanthropic initiatives. Since launching in January 2025, the feature has funded Boys & Girls Clubs of America to further its mission of empowering young people to reach their full potential, while also creating moviegoing experiences and screening events that benefit Club kids nationwide. The Round Up feature continues to provide moviegoers with a simple way to make a meaningful impact while celebrating the collective power of film and entertainment.

Beginning tomorrow, Fandango will welcome the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as its new seasonal partner. Funds raised through Round Up will support the Academy Museum’s mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, educational programs, and collections. The partnership will help sustain exhibitions, film programming such as family matinees, education initiatives including the teen council – designed to inspire young artists and open pathways for diverse communities to engage with the world of film, as well as preservation efforts of the Academy Collection – the largest film-related collection in the world.

Following the close of the seasonal partnership in March 2026, Fandango’s Round Up feature will return to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission of empowering youth and ongoing efforts of granting club kids access to free moviegoing experiences throughout the year and to host movie screening events across the country. Fandango will continue to bring on new philanthropic seasonal partners in the future whose mission aligns with advancing accessibility, education and community enrichment in the arts. The Round Up feature is available now on Fandango’s website and mobile app.

“We’re incredibly proud that Fandango users have helped raise over $2.5 Million in the first year of our Round Up program for BGCA to help excite and inspire the next generation of moviegoers,” said Will McIntosh, the president of digital platforms and ventures at Versant. “Advancing accessibility to film is central to our mission, so we are excited to also partner with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to further their work in film preservation and education through multiple programs, exhibits, and opportunities. Together, we are fostering the future moviegoers and filmmakers of tomorrow, and our users are playing a direct role in making that possible.”

“We deeply appreciate Fandango’s commitment to supporting the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and our mission to preserve and celebrate film history,” said Amy Homma, the director and president of the Academy Museum. “Their essential support will make a meaningful impact in moving the museum’s mission forward and providing access for our global film community.”