Fandango Shares 2023 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey Results

The Marvels, photo by Laura Radford, Courtesy of Disney/Marvel Studios

Fandango has announced the results of its 2023 most anticipated holiday movies survey of over 1,800 ticket buyers. The results found that 83% of moviegoers plan to watch at least one wide release film in theaters this holiday season. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they plan to see at least two films in theaters and 66% said they are interested in seeing newly released movies with their families.

The top ten upcoming releases listed in the survey were The Marvels, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonka, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Napoleon, Wish, The Color Purple, Ferrari, Poor Things, Godzilla Minus One.