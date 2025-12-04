Fandango to Operate Indy Cinema Group Following Versant Acquisition

Courtesy of Fandango

VERSANT, Comcast’s planned spin-off of select media brands and digital businesses, announced that it has acquired INDY Cinema Group, a modern, cloud-based cinema operating system, enhancing its offerings under Fandango. As part of Fandango, INDY will offer a vertically integrated software platform designed to support key operational functions across ticketing, point-of-sale, concessions, loyalty, marketing, inventory management, and real-time analytics.

The acquisition expands the tools available to Fandango’s cinema partners and integrates a comprehensive operating solution into the company’s existing suite of products. With a presence in nearly 300 locations worldwide, INDY’s robust multi-language capabilities allow cinemas to operate seamlessly around the world. The addition of INDY provides a foundation for broader operational tools and new market opportunities within the cinema space.

“At VERSANT, we have a track record of building vertical businesses that extend well beyond their origins,” said Mark Lazarus, the chief executive officer of VERSANT. “Integrating INDY into Fandango reflects a similar strategy: strengthening our core brands while expanding into adjacent services that support partners and consumers across the broader entertainment marketplace.”

“INDY has done an exceptional job of providing a strong foundation for cinemas to operate more efficiently and deliver a best-in-class user experience,” said Will McIntosh, VERSANT’s president of digital platforms and ventures. “With the acquisition of INDY, we are excited to not only strengthen the support to our nearly 3,000 cinema partners across the U.S. but also create a new global standard for how they can run their businesses and expand their offerings. Fandango and INDY together are positioned to become the digital backbone of modern exhibition.”

“From day one, we saw firsthand how outdated tools held theaters back, and we made it our mission to provide a smarter, more flexible and intuitive solution through INDY,” said Ian and Carmen Brown, the co-founders of INDY Cinema Group. “From our very first conversations with Will and the Fandango team, it was clear that we shared the same vision and commitment to championing the cinema industry. We are thrilled to join forces and continue to lead INDY’s efforts within Fandango and VERSANT to take this vision even further by supporting and elevating cinemas across the globe.”