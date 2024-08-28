Fandango Unveils 2024 Most Anticipated Fall and Horror Movie Survey

Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango has announced the results of its 2024 Most Anticipated Fall & Horror Movie Survey of more than 2,000 ticket buyers. The top ranking titles include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Venom: The Last Dance, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Speak No Evil, and Smile 2 lead the horror movie list headed into Halloween. Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed say they plan to watch at least one horror movie in theaters this year, underscoring that the shared theatrical experience is unmatched when it comes to scary movies.

Rounding out the survey’s top five most anticipated horror movies this fall are the Halle Berry suspense Never Let Go and the body horror title The Substance, which won best screenplay at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Fans surveyed say their favorite horror genres are psychological thrillers, horror comedies, as well as vampire, monster, and zombie movies.

The top 10 most anticipated fall movies are:



Beetlejuice Beetlejuice



Venom: The Last Dance



Joker: Folie à Deux



Transformers One



Wolfs



The Wild Robot



Speak No Evil



Smile 2



Lee



The Return

The Return is directed by Uberto Pasolini and stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. According to the synopsis, the film is a retelling of Homer’s Odyssey. Odysseus (Fiennes) is unrecognizable when he washes up on the shores of Ithaca after being gone for 20 years. His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by suitors vying to be king. Their son Telemachus (Charlie Plummer) faces death at the hands of such suitors, who see him as an obstacle to the throne. Scarred by his experience of the Trojan war, Odysseus is no longer the mighty warrior from years past— but must rediscover his strength to win back all he has lost.