Fandango Unveils 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study, Revealing Fans’ Most Anticipated Summer Movies

Heading into CinemaCon, Fandango has announced the results of its annual Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study. Fandango’s study delves into moviegoing attitudes and behaviors over the past year, as well as understanding future moviegoing intent. The study includes 3,000 general ticket buyers and over 3,000 Fandango ticket buyers, who each purchased at least one ticket since January 2023. Fandango’s study was conducted in February 2024, surveying over 6,000 total moviegoers.

As summer approaches, over half of all moviegoers surveyed plan to see four or more movies in theaters. Motivators for summer moviegoing range from anticipating newly released blockbusters to spending quality time with family and friends, yet the most significant draw remains beating the summer heat. Deadpool & Wolverine, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Despicable Me 4 lead the top 10 most anticipated summer movies list, providing something for audiences of all ages.

Moviegoers agreed that the theatrical experience is incomplete without concessions as 96% of general ticket buyers surveyed confirmed they purchased concessions at the theater this past year. Just as ordering tickets in advance continues to rise in popularity, so is pre-ordering concessions, with 1 in 4 general ticket buyers saying they have tried pre-ordering concessions, and 97% saying they were satisfied with their experience.

The top 10 most anticipated summer movies are:

Deadpool & Wolverine



Bad Boys: Ride or Die



Despicable Me 4



A Quiet Place: Day One



Inside Out 2



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes



The Watchers



The Fall Guy



The Garfield Movie

Borderlands

Fandango’s study uncovered that in addition to blockbuster and indie movies, alternative content is also appealing to moviegoers, with comedy tours, concert films, TV premieres/finales, and sporting events among the top events moviegoers would like to see in theaters. Additionally, 70% of parents stated they would be interested in experiencing sporting events on the big screen, such as the Super Bowl or Olympic events, the latter of which is already set to come to select theaters this summer. With an increasing interest in concert films, 77% of general ticket buyers who watched a concert film in 2023 said they were interested in seeing another concert film in 2024, with rock, pop, and hip hop/rap among the top three genres.

2023’s Barbie and Oppenheimer drew in 40% of general ticket buyers surveyed to watch both films in theaters on the same day, with 62% of those respondents saying they are interested in seeing multiple movies back-to-back if presented with special discounts and 75% saying they wish theaters sold movie ticket bundles. Premium formats contributed to the success of the big screen, with 74% of general ticket buyers who had previously seen at least one movie in a premium format stating that it makes the moviegoing experience more enjoyable, increasing to over 80% for Fandango ticket buyers.

As moviegoing satisfaction remains at an all-time high, strengthening loyalty remains essential as 83% of general ticket buyers claimed to be members of a free movie-related loyalty program – increasing to 88% among multicultural audiences and 90% among parents. Of those enrolled in a free loyalty program, 75% stated they were happy with the program showcasing impressive retention among these audiences. Additionally, 74% of general ticket buyers agreed that discounts and special offers on concessions were the top drivers that motivate theater attendance, increasing to 80% among parents.

The demographic breakdown of the 3,000 general ticket buyers was 67% ages 18 to 54, with 50% identifying as female, 48% male, and 2% non-binary. 66% described themselves as Caucasian; 19% Black/African American; 13% Latinx/Hispanic; 5% Asian/Pacific Islander; and 2% other. The demographic breakdown of the 3,000+ Fandango ticket buyers was 69% ages 18 to 54, with 50% identifying as female, 49% male, and 1% non-binary. 69% described themselves as Caucasian; 14% Black/African American; 11% Asian/Pacific Islander; 5% Latinx/Hispanic; and 4% other. For both groups, there were a few respondents who identified with multiple ethnicities.

“2023 proved that fans have an enduring love for the theatrical experience, and 2024 is continuing the positive momentum as moviegoers can’t wait to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen this summer,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “This past year underscored consumers’ appetite to watch different types of content in theaters, in addition to beloved films. This was evident with the success of concert films from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and our study uncovers that moviegoers want even more diverse content to experience on the big screen, which we think is a great opportunity for exhibitors.”