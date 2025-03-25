Fandango Unveils 2025 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study

Courtesy of Fandango

Heading into CinemaCon, Fandango has revealed the results of its annual Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study surveying over 5,000 moviegoers. 59% of those surveyed cited social media as their primary source for learning about movies playing in theaters, followed closely by television advertising at 54%. Video content remains the most effective format for sparking excitement with trailers, clips, and reviews topping the list, while Gen Z audiences gravitate towards user-generated content like TikTok debriefs and memes, making these formats critical for reaching and engaging younger audiences.

Loyal moviegoers, which made up 41% of the survey sample, saw an average of 10 movies in 2024, are most likely to be millennials or Gen X, and are likely to be male. Casual moviegoers, which represented 59% of the survey sample, saw an average of two movies in 2024, and are likely to be Gen Z and female.

A big motivator for attracting all audiences is premium formats, with 77% of all loyal and casual moviegoers listing IMAX, RealD 3D, and Dolby Cinema as the most popular formats, with RealD 3D increasing 16% in popularity from last year. The study reveals a divide between how loyal and casual moviegoers buy their tickets, with 65% of loyal moviegoers preferring to buy tickets online compared to 49% of casual moviegoers, signaling an area of opportunity.

Concessions are an important part of the moviegoing experience with 96% of respondents having purchased concessions in the past year. However, only 42% of loyal and 22% of casual moviegoers pre-ordered concessions in the past year. Loyalty programs remain essential, with growing interest in both free and paid loyalty programs. However, when it comes to incentives for paid loyalty programs, loyal moviegoers tend to value free upgrades to premium formats, whereas casual moviegoers are more interested in gifting discounted subscriptions to family and friends. Among both groups, waived fees, early access to tickets on sale, and bundles are the top three sought-after benefits for paid plans.

The appetite for summer moviegoing remains strong, with 66% of all moviegoers surveyed planning to see four or more movies in theaters this summer, rising to 69% among Gen Z. Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Superman lead the top 10 most anticipated summer movies list, offering an action-packed adventure for all audiences and all ages.

The top 10 most anticipated summer movies are:

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Superman

Thunderbolts*

Ballerina

28 Years Later

How to Train Your Dragon

Lilo & Stitch

Freakier Friday

Another area for growth is movie merchandise and ticket bundles – with 81% of those surveyed stating they want more bundles in the upcoming year. As exhibitors continue to expand their alternative content offerings to drive more theater attendance, sporting events continue to be the most appealing with 80% percent of all moviegoers expressing interest in seeing sporting events in theaters, rising to 86% among loyal moviegoers. TV premieres and finales have also captured the attention of moviegoers, with horror/suspense/thriller, action/adventure, and comedy/sitcoms cited as the top TV genres they would like to see on the big screen.

“As consumers’ appetite and interests continue to evolve, understanding moviegoing behaviors is essential to find new areas of opportunity and help drive industry growth,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “With a diverse slate of upcoming films, from superhero epics to action thrillers to cult classic sequels, this summer is proving to have something for all movie fans.”