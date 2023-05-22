FAST X Opens to $251.5M Overseas, $318.5M Globally

Universal’s action sequel Fast X debuted with $251.5M overseas and $318.5M globally this past weekend.
That global opening is:
- -40% below 2017’s The Fate of the Furious ($532M)
- -17% below 2015’s Furious 7 ($384M)
- +78% above 2019’s spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($179M)
(2021’s F9 started with a staggered release in various markets, rather than simultaneously, rendering overseas and global opening comparisons inexact.)
The top overseas opening market for Fast X was China with $77.1M. That China opening is:
- -39% below F9 ($128.2M opening)
- -22% below Hobbs & Shaw ($99.1M opening)
- -59% below Fate of the Furious ($191.3M opening)
The top 10 overseas opening markets for Fast X were:
- China ($77.1M)
- Mexico ($16.6M)
- Brazil ($9.8M)
- France ($9.2M)
- India ($8.6M)
- Indonesia ($8.2M)
- Germany ($7.7M)
- U.K. ($7.2M)
- Japan ($7.1M)
- Italy ($6.8M)
