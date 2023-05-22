FAST X Opens to $251.5M Overseas, $318.5M Globally

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • May 22 2023
Photo Credits: Universal ("Fast X")

Universal’s action sequel Fast X debuted with $251.5M overseas and $318.5M globally this past weekend.

That global opening is:

  • -40% below 2017’s The Fate of the Furious ($532M)
  • -17% below 2015’s Furious 7 ($384M)
  • +78% above 2019’s spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($179M)

(2021’s F9 started with a staggered release in various markets, rather than simultaneously, rendering overseas and global opening comparisons inexact.)

The top overseas opening market for Fast X was China with $77.1M. That China opening is:

  • -39% below F9 ($128.2M opening)
  • -22% below Hobbs & Shaw ($99.1M opening)
  • -59% below Fate of the Furious ($191.3M opening)

The top 10 overseas opening markets for Fast X were:

  1. China ($77.1M)
  2. Mexico ($16.6M)
  3. Brazil ($9.8M)
  4. France ($9.2M)
  5. India ($8.6M)
  6. Indonesia ($8.2M)
  7. Germany ($7.7M)
  8. U.K. ($7.2M)
  9. Japan ($7.1M)
  10. Italy ($6.8M)
Photo Credits: Universal ("Fast X")

