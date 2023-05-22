FAST X Opens to $251.5M Overseas, $318.5M Globally

Photo Credits: Universal ("Fast X")

Universal’s action sequel Fast X debuted with $251.5M overseas and $318.5M globally this past weekend.

That global opening is:

-40% below 2017’s The Fate of the Furious ($532M)

-17% below 2015’s Furious 7 ($384M)

+78% above 2019’s spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($179M)

(2021’s F9 started with a staggered release in various markets, rather than simultaneously, rendering overseas and global opening comparisons inexact.)

The top overseas opening market for Fast X was China with $77.1M. That China opening is:

-39% below F9 ($128.2M opening)

-22% below Hobbs & Shaw ($99.1M opening)

-59% below Fate of the Furious ($191.3M opening)

The top 10 overseas opening markets for Fast X were: