Fathom Entertainment and Dread to Bring THE JESTER 2 Exclusively to Theaters September 15 & 16

Courtesy of Dread/Epic Pictures and Fathom Entertainment

Epic Pictures’ specialty horror label Dread in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment is bringing The Jester 2 to theaters nationwide for a special two-night screening event September 15th and September 16th.

According to the synopsis, on Halloween night, teen magician Max finds herself locked in a brutal showdown with the Jester, a nightmarish and supernatural trickster with real dark magic and a killer act. From his first introduction in Colin Krawchuk’s viral short films, to the feature film The Jester, the eerie killer has enthralled and developed a cult following.

The two-night Fathom Entertainment theatrical release will include an exclusive look at the making of the film with a behind-the-scenes featurette. Director Colin Krawchuk and the entire cast are set to reveal how the chilling sequel was brought to life, complete with cast interviews, on-set footage, and a look into the creation of the film’s most terrifying moments. Fans won’t want to miss this special look behind the curtain, which can only be seen on the big screen. Tickets for The Jester 2 will be available on August 15th at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box office locations.

“I’m so grateful to Fathom for having faith in our project by releasing it nationwide. This is a hugely exciting moment for us and for The Jester and will hopefully allow a larger audience to get to know him in theaters.” says director Colin Krawchuk. “We never thought we’d be able to see our favorite villain up on the big screen, it’s truly a dream come true.”

“Fathom has long been the specialty theatrical distribution home of choice for horror and films that engage passionate fanbases. In The Jester 2, these come together in a highly anticipated sequel to the original horror classic with a strong base of fans who have long been waiting for a return to the big screen,” said Daren Miller, the senior vice president of programming, strategy and business affairs at Fathom Entertainment. “Fathom is proud to be working with Epic and the team at Dread – the studio that brought fans the original Terrifier – in making The Jester 2 a thrilling and successful theatrical release.”

“Dread is thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom Entertainment to unleash The Jester 2 in theaters nationwide.” says Epic Pictures chief executive officer Patrick Ewald. “The original film struck a nerve with horror fans, and this sequel cranks everything up—bigger scares, deeper lore, and the triumphant return of our sinister fan-favorite. This is a film made to be screamed in the dark, surrounded by other horror lovers. There’s no better way to experience The Jester 2 than on the big screen with Fathom.”