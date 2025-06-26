Fathom Entertainment and Karen Kingsbury Productions To Bring THE CHRISTMAS RING to the Big Screen This November

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

Specialty distributor Fathom Entertainment will collaborate with Karen Kingsbury Productions for the upcoming nationwide theatrical premiere of its latest holiday film, The Christmas Ring. Scheduled to premiere nationwide in theaters beginning November 6, 2025, the heartwarming holiday romance project comes to Fathom from #1 New York Times bestselling author and filmmaker Karen Kingsbury.



Based on the latest Kingsbury novel, The Christmas Ring follows the strong 2024 box office performance of Someone Like You, a romance drama from Kingsbury also distributed by Fathom Entertainment. With nearly $6M in box office revenue, Someone Like You is Fathom’s second highest ever faith-based scripted movie (behind Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers) and earned Verified Hot status (96%) on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter.



Starring Jana Kramer (“One Tree Hill,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Entourage”) and Kristoffer Polaha (The Shift, Jurassic World: Dominion, Wonder Woman 1984), The Christmas Ring reunites key members of the Someone Like You creative team, including director Tyler Russell and producer Natalie Ruffino Wilson.



The Christmas Ring centers on a Gold Star widow (Kramer) searching for her family’s missing Christmas ring, only to cross paths with a charismatic antiques dealer (Polaha) whose own family history may be connected to the mystery.



“I’ve always loved the Christmas classic movies—While You Were Sleeping and Miracle on 34th Street, Holiday and You’ve Got Mail.” Kingsbury said. “I am thrilled to work with Fathom again and bring holiday moviegoers an unforgettable timeless Christmas love story; one that blends history, romance, and a quiet reverence for those who serve set against the backdrop of World War II France and modern-day Columbus, Georgia.”



“The Christmas Ring will be a memorable theatrical experience—elegant, emotional, and full of heart,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment. “Karen’s storytelling continues to resonate widely, and her success with Someone Like You demonstrated that audiences are ready for more. Fathom is very proud to collaborate again with Karen and bring this new holiday project to life on the big screen.”



Tickets for The Christmas Ring will be available later this Fall at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).

The nationwide theatrical premiere of The Christmas Ring will be accompanied by the launch of a new novel of the same name (Thomas Nelson/HarperCollins – Oct. 21), offering audiences a dual storytelling experience just in time for the season.