Fathom Entertainment and Pathé Live to Premiere BERNADETTE OF LOURDES Musical in Theaters This September

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of St. Bernadette of Lourdes’ beatification, the internationally acclaimed stage-to-screen musical Bernadette of Lourdes illuminates the resilience and spiritual journey of the 19th-century French visionary. Directed by renowned Canadian stage director Serge Denoncourt, the pro shot was first performed as a musical theater event in Lourdes, France, in 2019. The original French show is coming exclusively to theaters on September 28th and 29th, with English and Spanish subtitles (Spanish subtitles subject to availability at participating theaters).

Based on historical records from interrogations and investigations by police, district attorneys, and church authorities the musical focuses on how Bernadette (portrayed by French singer Eyma), the poorest and least educated girl in town, bravely faced her skeptics with character, candor, honesty and a good sense of humor.

The U.S. theatrical release of Bernadette of Lourdes by Fathom Entertainment is a precursor to the 2026 U.S. stage tour. Bernadette,The Musical toured internationally, garnering attention throughout Europe, including the Vatican and at the U.S. Eucharistic Congress in 2024. In France, more than 400,000 spectators saw the original show on stage, and the theatrical release generated $600K at the box office with only two screenings. In Italy, the on-stage production was elected the official show of the Year of Jubilee 2025. Tickets for Bernadette of Lourdes, The Musical will go on sale Friday, August 15th at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices.

Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer serves as co-producer for the upcoming U.S. stage tour that will follow Fathom’s U.S. theatrical release. Grammer is deeply moved by this story saying, “You hear a lot about the Divine Feminine. Bernadette is. She is the embodiment of courage in the face of condemnation. She is unshakable, innocent, impeccable, beautiful. I am proud to have been called to help tell her story. There are many who know her; there are many more now who will.”

“I became fascinated with Saint Bernadette’s story and the interrogation in 1858,” said Serge Denocourt, the director of Bernadette of Lourdes, The Musical, “When approached to direct this production, I reluctantly accepted a plane ticket to experience Lourdes for myself. What happened was remarkable, because I was enamored with the details of Bernadette’s young life, her witness and what she endured and her conviction. As a nonbeliever, I viewed Bernadette’s story in a dramatic way for the general public. I am a storyteller and as Bernadette herself said ‘my job is to inform not to convince.”

“Fathom Entertainment is pleased to bring Bernadette of Lourdes, The Musical – a deeply inspiring musical experience – to our U.S. audiences,” said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment. “Fathom has cultivated a passionate fanbase in the performing arts and faith communities, and we are uniquely positioned to showcase this beautiful and timeless story.”