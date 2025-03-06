Fathom Entertainment and Shout! Studios to Bring MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL Back to Select Theaters for 50th Anniversary

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

The comic masterpiece Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be returning to movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 4th, and Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, from Shout! Studios and Fathom Entertainment in celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary. Grossing the highest box office of any British film in the US when released in 1975, the cult classic comedy from the Monty Python team loosely follows the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Tickets for Monty Python and the Holy Grail 50th Anniversary can be purchased beginning Friday, April 4th.

The comedy troupe of Monty Python was formed in 1969 by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. Their dry humor and comedic genius propelled them to international stardom and through decades of performances, which became quintessential symbols of the zeitgeist.