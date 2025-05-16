Fathom Entertainment Brings CRITICAL ROLE to Theaters

Critical Role, a multi-platform independent media company, has officially announced its largest-ever theatrical distribution agreement, an exclusive theatrical engagement with Fathom Entertainment. As part of the engagement, four of Critical Role’s 2025 live shows—in which professional voice actors play role playing games, will be rebroadcast in approximately 800 theaters in the United States and Canada.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Fathom to bring the rest of Critical Role’s 2025 live shows to big screens across the U.S. and Canada,” said Ben Van Der Fluit, SVP of business and content development at Critical Role. “These events are some of our most ambitious live productions to date, and now even more of our audience can experience the genuine energy, emotion, and camaraderie that plays out at the table.”



“Bringing loyal and passionate fanbases to theatres and providing a truly cinematic experience for premium entertainment live events has long been a hallmark of Fathom Entertainment. Fathom is thrilled to bring the live adventure, intrigue and entertainment of Critical Role to the big screen for four great nights to the benefit of its legions of fans with its largest theatrical footprint ever,” said Ray Nutt, CEO,

Fathom Entertainment.

The four shows, which take place in Australia and the United States, will be recorded live and rebroadcast by Fathom Entertainment.

Critical Role Live: Sydney and Melbourne, Australia – Tag Team and the Teeth

Recorded live in Australia June 19 (Sydney)

Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast June 19 at 7PM local time

Recorded live in Australia June 25 (Melbourne)

Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast June 25 at 7PM local time

Matthew Mercer and the Critical Role cast return to the world of Exandria in these live shows captured at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney (6/19) and the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne (6/25), where party members from separate campaigns join forces as they fight a common threat.

Critical Role Live: Indianapolis – Daggerheart in Exandria

Captured live from the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis. Matthew Mercer and the cast return to the world of Exandria as the Bells Hells adventuring party, powered by Darrington Press’s new tabletop role-playing game Daggerheart.

Recorded live in Indianapolis August 2

Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast August 5 at 7PM local time

Critical Role Live: NYC Radio City Music Hall

Recorded live at Radio City Music Hall October 7

Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast October 15 at 7PM local time

Love and peril live at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as two of our Mighty Nein lovebirds, Jester and Fjord, embark on their greatest adventure yet: MARRIAGE!