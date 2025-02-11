Fathom Entertainment Brings the First Four HARRY POTTER Films Back to Theaters

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment



Fathom Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery have partnered to bring a beloved franchise back to theaters for Harry Potter fans and movie-lovers alike. The series, comprising of the first four Harry Potter films, marks the first-ever title in the ‘Fathom Fan Favorites’ collection, with more planned for later this year. Fathom Fan Favorites is a new theatrical series that will feature films from iconic franchises and be screened in movie theaters nationwide throughout the year.

The series marks the franchise’s first 4DX theatrical screenings in 4DX motion seats in more than five years, plus the U.S. theatrical premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (UK version) in 3D. Screenings will include exclusive introductions by cinema legend Leonard Maltin, sharing unique insights for each of the Harry Potter films.